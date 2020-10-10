2 pounds beef chuck or stewing beef
3 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion chopped
1 cup vegetable juice such as V8
4 cups beef broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon thyme or 2 sprigs fresh
teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 sprig fresh
3 cups potatoes peeled and cubed
2 cups carrots cut into 1 inch pieces
1 cup celery stalks cut into 1 inch pieces
¾ cup peas
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
Combine flour, garlic powder and salt & pepper to taste. Toss beef in flour mixture.
Brown the beef and onions in olive oil small batches. Add some of the broth to the pan and scrape up any brown bits.
Add all ingredients except peas and cornstarch to a 6QT slow cooker.
Cook on high 4-5 hours or on low 8-9 hours or until beef is tender.
Mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water. Stir into the stew a little bit at a time to thicken (you may not need all of the mixture). Add peas.
Cover and cook 10 minutes. Season with salt & pepper.
