4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 stick of butter
2- 15 oz cans chicken broth
24 oz frozen egg noodles
Cook chicken, soup, butter and broth in crock pot on low for 6-7 hrs.
Take chicken out and shred.
Put chicken back in and add noodles and cook on low for 2 hrs.
Stir a few times while cooking.
