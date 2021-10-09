5 cups Milk
½ cup Hershey’s Cocoa
½ cup Nutella
½ cup White Sugar
1 cup Hot Water
Combine Cocoa, Sugar, Nutella, and Hot Water in large pan. Stir, and bring to gentle boil. Transfer mixture to Crockpot,
add Milk, and Stir well. Cook on HIGH for 2 hours or LOW for 4 hours, or until hot. Pour into mugs or Mason Jar Mugs,
then top with Whip Cream and Sprinkles!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.