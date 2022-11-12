INGREDIENTS:
1 can (10.75 ounce size) condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 container (8 ounce size) sour cream
1 can (4.5 ounce size) chopped green chiles
1 1/2 cup shredded Colby-Monterey jack cheese blend
1 bag (28 ounce size) frozen southern-style diced hash brown potatoes (I used regular)
3 medium green onions, chopped
1 cup finely crushed nacho-flavored taco chips
DIRECTIONS:
Spray 4- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix soup, sour cream, chiles and cheese. Arrange half of potatoes in slow cooker.
Top with half of sour cream mixture, spreading evenly. Layer remaining potatoes then sour cream mixture; spread evenly. Cover; cook on High setting 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours.
Just before serving, sprinkle top with chips.
