28 ounces precooked frozen meatballs
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup pineapple juice from canned crushed pineapple include some of the small pineapple chunks
1 cup beef broth
2/3 cup brown sugar
And a tablespoon cornstarch
To make teriyaki sauce: in a medium bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients until smooth.
Add meatballs in a lightly greased slow cooker.
Pour sauce over meatballs.
Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours, or until sauce bubbles and thickens.
Serve over hot cooked rice. Our favorite side for these meatballs is edamame. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.