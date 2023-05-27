For the Cupcakes
1/2 C unsalted butter room temp
1/2 C chopped pecans
1 1/2 C flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 C brown sugar
1/4 tsp salt
2 eggs room temp
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp Crown Royal
3/4 C buttermilk room temp
For the Frosting
1 C soft unsalted butter
4 C powdered sugar
4 tbsp heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla
2 tsp Crown Royal
Cupcake Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cupcake tins with paper liners. Sift flour, baking powder, and baking soda into a medium bowl. In a mixing bowl combine the sugar, salt and 1 stick of soft butter. Beat at medium speed for 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, then add vanilla and Crown Royal with the very last egg. Beat until well combined. On low speed, add the flour mixture.....alternate with milk. Begin and end the addition with the flour. Add nuts with the last addition of flour. Stir batter only to fully blend all ingredients. Fill the cupcake tins with cupcake batter until 3/4 full. Bake 20-25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool in cupcake tin for 10 minutes. Remove from cupcake tin then completely cool them on a wire rack.
Frosting Directions
Beat the softened butter on its own until smooth. Add vanilla extract. Add powdered sugar into the creamed butter until it becomes a smooth and thick texture. Gradually add heavy whipping cream until completely mixed. If the frosting is too thick, add several drops of heavy cream, if the frosting is too thin, add more powdered sugar. Add the Crown Royal and stir it into the frosting. Take a spoonful of the frosting and hold the spoon upside down. If the frosting drops off the spoon add more powdered sugar. If the frosting doesn’t fall off the spoon then it’s ready. Scoop the frosting into a pastry bag with a large frosting tip. Twist the open end of the pastry bag to push the frosting to the tip. Frost the cupcakes from the outside edge working inward to the circle.
