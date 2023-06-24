3 cups finely chopped romaine or iceberg lettuce
2 cups shredded red cabbage
2 cups shredded chicken
1/2 cup jarred Mandarin oranges, drained
1 instant ramen brick, crushed (flavor packet discarded)
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/3 cup sliced green onions
1/4 cup sliced almonds
3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon minced ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 c. vegetable oil
In a large bowl, toss together lettuce, red cabbage, chicken, Mandarin oranges, crushed ramen noodles, carrots, green onions, and sliced almonds. Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ginger and garlic. Slowly drizzle in vegetable oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Before serving, drizzle dressing over salad and toss to combine.
