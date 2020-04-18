1 lb. ground beef
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. ground paprika
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
Salt
Black pepper
4 large flour tortillas and 4 small tortillas
4 tostada shells
1/2 c. nacho cheese sauce
1 c. sour cream
2 c. shredded lettuce
1 c. chopped tomatoes
1 c. shredded cheddar
1 c. shredded Monterey Jack
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, crumble ground beef and sprinkle with spices. Brown meat, until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat, set meat aside in a bowl and wipe skillet clean. Build wraps: Add a scoop of ground beef to the center of 4 large flour tortillas, leaving a generous border for folding. Drizzle nacho cheese sauce over each, then place a tostada shell on top. Spread sour cream over each shell, then top with lettuce, tomato, and cheeses. Place smaller flour tortilla on top and tightly fold edges of large tortilla toward the center, creating pleats. Quickly invert wraps so pleats are on the bottom and they stay together. In the skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add wrap seam-side down and cook until tortilla is golden, 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining wraps.
