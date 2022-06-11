YIELD: 24 servings (1/4 cup each).
Ingredients
- 1 large cucumber, finely chopped
- 2 medium green peppers, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1 small navel orange, segmented and chopped
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium peach, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 small banana, finely chopped
Directions
- 1. In a large bowl, combine the first 12 ingredients. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Just before serving, stir in peach and banana.
