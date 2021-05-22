8 ounces orzo pasta
1 cup thinly chopped cucumber
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/2 cup corn
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons water
2 cloves garlic, mashed
A pinch of salt
3 tablespoons minced fresh mint
Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Let it completely cool.
In a large bowl, combine the orzo with the rest of the ingredients.
In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, water, garlic, salt and minced fresh mint. Drizzle over the salad and serve immediately.
(If you are not serving this right away, it’s best to not mix up the dressing or add it until you are ready to serve it.)
