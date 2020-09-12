1/2 c whole milk plain Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp cocoa powder
3 Tbsp brown sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 pinch cayenne pepper (tiny pinch, optional)
Fresh berries, marshmallows & sweet biscuits (for dipping)
Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Stir until it is an even dark color and all of the brown sugar granules have dissolved, about 3 minutes.
Serve with fresh berries, marshmallows and sweet biscuits for dipping.
