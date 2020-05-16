2 pounds ground beef or sausage
1 med onion chopped
1 bell pepper chopped
15-ounce jar pizza sauce
1-2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
2 cups mozzarella
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup Parmesan
Preheat oven to 350. Brown ground beef, onion, and bell pepper. Drain, add pizza sauce and Italian seasoning, and stir well. Grease a 9x13 inch pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle mozzarella over the bottom of it—spread meat mixture over the cheese. In mixing bowl, add flour, milk, eggs, oil, and salt. Stir until well mixed, and no lumps remain. Pour over meat in pan. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over batter. Bake 30 minutes.
