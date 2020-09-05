1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup milk
1 clove of fresh garlic
4-5 slices of dehydrated tomatoes
Black Pepper
Dry mustard
Salt
Combine mayonnaise and milk. Puree dehydrated tomatoes with cloves of fresh garlic, black pepper, salt and dry mustard to taste. Mix the pureed tomato mixture with the mayonnaise base to create a creamy tomato-infused dressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.