1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup milk

1 clove of fresh garlic

4-5 slices of dehydrated tomatoes

Black Pepper

Dry mustard

Salt

Combine mayonnaise and milk. Puree dehydrated tomatoes with cloves of fresh garlic, black pepper, salt and dry mustard to taste. Mix the pureed tomato mixture with the mayonnaise base to create a creamy tomato-infused dressing.

