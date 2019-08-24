6 large eggs
3 tablespoons minced smoked salmon (about 1 oz.)
3 tablespoons minced green onions
3 tablespoons softened cream cheese
1 tablespoon sour cream
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
Garnishes: fresh dill, smoked salmon slivers, sweet paprika
Place eggs and enough water to cover in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 15 minutes. Drain; return eggs to saucepan, and add enough cold water and ice to cover. Let cool. Remove shells from eggs, halve each egg lengthwise, and scrape yolks into a bowl. Reserve egg whites.Combine yolks, salmon, and next 7 ingredients, mashing with a fork until well blended. Spoon filling into reserved whites, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 2 days. Garnish, if desired.
