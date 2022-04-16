6 large eggs
1/4 c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. hot sauce (optional)
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Finely chopped chives, for garnish
Smoked paprika, for garnish
Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Set pan over medium-high heat and bring water to a boil. Turn off heat, cover pan with a lid, and let sit for 11 minutes. Drain, rinse eggs under cold water, and peel.
Halve eggs lengthwise and scoop out yolks into a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise, hot sauce, and Dijon mustard to bowl, then mash yolks with the back of a fork and stir until mixture is smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon mixture into each egg. Garnish with chives and paprika and serve.
