Cheeseball:
16 ounces cream cheese - softened
4 Tablespoon sour cream
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt/Pepper - to taste
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups chopped dill pickles
2 Tablespoons fresh chopped dill
Coating:
1/2 cup shredded/chopped cheddar cheese
1 Tablespoon fresh chopped dill
1 teaspoon lemon zest
With hand mixer, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix 1-2 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Mix in shredded cheddar, pickles and fresh dill. Lay two long strips of plastic wrap in an ‘X’ shape on a flat surface. Spoon cream cheese mixture into the center. Bring up edges of plastic wrap, close at the top tightening to create the cream cheese ball shape. Transfer to refrigerator and chill at least 2 hours or until firm. Spread shredded/chopped cheddar, fresh dill and lemon zest in an even layer on a flat surface. Unwrap chilled cheese ball and roll onto toppings to coat. Gently press toppings into any non-covered spots. Transfer cheese ball to platter. Serve with crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.