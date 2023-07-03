8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 cup finely chopped dill pickles, plus more for garnish
1/2 cup sour cream
2 Tbsp. dill pickle juice
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
1/4 tsp. minced garlic
Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
Potato chips, to serve
In a medium-size bowl, stir together the cream cheese, chopped pickles, sour cream, pickle juice, chopped dill, garlic, and cayenne pepper until smoothly combined. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to blend together. Garnish with dill and chopped pickles, if using. Serve with potato chips. Refrigerate dip in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
