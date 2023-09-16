9 to 11 lbs. pickling Cucumbers (about 50, 3-4 inches)
7 ½ cups water
3 ½ cups white vinegar (5% acidity)
½ cup pickling salt or kosher salt that does not contain iodine
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons pickling spice*
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon dehydrated onion flakes
1/8 teaspoon turmeric
1/8 teaspoon dried mustard
Add enough water to your water bath canner so that the tops of the canning jars will be covered by one or two inches. Bring water in the canner to a boil. While the canner water is heating start making your brine. In a separate large stockpot, combine water, vinegar, garlic, pickling salt, onion flakes, dried mustard, and turmeric. Place the dried dill and pickling spice in a cheesecloth and tie tight making a sachet (spice bag) and drop it into the stockpot. Bring the liquid to a boil and reduce the heat to a simmer, cook for 15 minutes to allow the spices to release their flavors into the liquid. Wash cucumbers and drain, then cut off the blossom ends. Cut the cucumbers into ¼-inch slices or cut lengthwise into quarter spears as necessary to fit into your jars of choice. Pack cucumbers into hot jars leaving ½ inch headspace. Add 1/4 teaspoon pickle crisp if desired. Remove air bubbles, wipe the rim of the jars with a paper towel. Center the canning lid over the mouth of each jar. Screw the band down firmly to finger-tight. Do not over-tighten the bands as this may damage the rings and/or not allow air to escape during processing.
Process both pints and quarts in a water bath canner for 15 minutes. When the time is up, remove the canner from the heat. Leave jars in the canner undisturbed for five minutes. This added time completes the processing and helps create a better seal. Remove the jars with a lifter or by lifting out the basket. Lift jars straight out of the canner without tilting. Put the jars on a rack or towel in a draft-free area. Leave about an inch of space between jars so they can cool adequately. not turn the jars upside down. Do not tighten or loosen the screw bands. Leave jars undisturbed for 12 to 24 hours to cool. Test the seal by pressing it on the lid or tapping it with a spoon. A sealed lid will not give and will have a hollow sound when tapped. If the seal is not good, refrigerate and consume within 3 weeks. If the seal is good, remove the screw bands from the jars. Wipe the jars clean and label them with the produce name and the date. Store the jars in a cool, dry, dark place. Pickles should be consumed within 12-18 months for best quality. Pickles should be refrigerated after opening.
*Pre-mixed pickling spice is usually found in stores with the canning supplies. If you plan on making multiple batches of pickles, it is more economical to mix the spices yourself.
Pickling Spice
2 tablespoons black peppercorns
2 tablespoons mustard seeds
2 tablespoons coriander seeds
2 tablespoons dill seed
1 tablespoon allspice berries
2 bay leaves, crumbled.
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional.
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional.
Add all the ingredients to a small jar with a lid (one cup wide-mouth canning jar works great). Use your fingers to break the bay leaves into small pieces.
Stir to combine. Add a lid and store until needed.
