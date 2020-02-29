2 Cups Shredded Zucchini
2 Medium Potatoes, Peeled & Shredded
1/2 Cup Finely Diced Onion
2 Eggs
1/2 Cup Flour
1 Tsp. Baking Soda
1 Tsp. Garlic Salt
2 Tsp. Parsley
1 Tsp. Dill
1/2 Tsp. Black Pepper
Place zucchini and potato in a strainer and squeeze out as much excess moisture as possible. Place in a medium bowl. Add diced onion, eggs and garlic salt, dill, parsley & black pepper. Stir until evenly combined. Sprinkle mixture with baking soda and flour. Stir until just combined. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add two tablespoons vegetable oil. Drop mixture into hot skillet by the spoonful. Be sure to spread them out enough to make them as thin as possible. Fry 2-3 minutes until golden brown, flipping once. Continue frying cakes until you’ve used all of the mixture. Serve immediately with sour cream to lightly top.
