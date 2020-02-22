Vanilla Extract (single 4oz bottle)
3 whole vanilla beans
Vodka (You can also use bourbon)
Cut your vanilla beans in half, then split open each half to expose the vanilla seeds on the inside of the pod. Place cut vanilla beans inside your glass bottle. Add vodka, filling up to the neck of the bottle. Seal tightly and store bottle in a cool, dry place. Every few days, tilt your bottle upside down to gently mix the liquid inside. Extract is ready to use in 5-6 weeks. (If you leave in your vanilla beans, when you start running low, just add more vodka and wait a little.)
Mint Extract (4oz)
½ cup mint leaves
Vodka
Stuff mint leaves into your glass bottle. Using a chopstick, skewer, or other poking device, lightly bruise/crush the leaves inside the bottle. Add vodka, filling up to the neck of the bottle. Every few days, tilt your bottle upside down to gently mix the liquid inside. Extract is ready to use in 5-6 weeks. Pour the mint extract into another container through a sieve and discard the mint leaves, then pour the filtered extract back into the bottle.
Orange Extract (4oz)
1 large navel orange
Vodka
Lemon Extract (4oz)
1 large lemon
Vodka
Wash the outside of your fruit. Peel thin strips of zest from your fruit. Place zest into glass bottle. Add vodka, filling up to the neck of the bottle. Every few days, tilt bottle upside down to gently mix the liquid inside. Extract is ready to use in 5-6 weeks. It’s probably safe to leave the peels inside the bottle like a vanilla bean for re-fill purposes.
