FOR THE CUPCAKES
1 box yellow cake mix
1 c. crushed pineapple with juice
1/3 c. vegetable oil
3 large eggs
FOR THE FROSTING
1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
4 c. powdered sugar, divided
1/4 c. pineapple juice
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Small pineapple wedges, for garnish.
- Preheat oven to 325° and line two cupcake pans with cupcake liners. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, mix cake mix with crushed pineapple, vegetable oil, and eggs. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared cupcake pans and bake for 20 to 22.
- minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of cupcake comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely before frosting.
- Meanwhile, make frosting: In a large bowl, combine butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, pineapple juice, and vanilla. Using a hand mixer, beat until smooth. Add remaining 2 cups powdered sugar and beat until light and fluffy.
- Transfer frosting to a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Swirl frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Garnish each cupcake with a pineapple wedge and a decorative straw.
