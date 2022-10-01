1/4 c. sugar, for rimming champagne flutes
Pineapple wedges
1 c. pineapple juice
1/3 c. coconut milk (not canned)
1 bottle champagne, cava, or prosecco
1 whipped topping, for serving
Pour sugar onto a shallow dish. Run a pineapple wedge around 6 champagne flutes and dip in sugar. Set aside.
In a tall glass, stir together pineapple juice and coconut milk until combined. Pour into champagne flutes and top off with champagne.
Garnish each flute with whipped topping and a fresh pineapple wedge.
