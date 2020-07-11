• 1 lb. extra lean ground beef
• 1 pkg. taco seasoning
• ½ cup of water
• 2 cups Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing
• 1 head lettuce (shredded)
• 2 tomatoes (chopped)
• 2 c. cheddar cheese (shredded)
• 2 green onions (chopped)
• ¼ cup of black olives (minced)
• 1 regular size bag nacho flavored tortilla chips (crushed)
Brown ground beef in a skillet, drain fat, add taco seasoning and water. Stir together over medium heat until sauce is thickened. Let cool. Toss together: lettuce, tomato, cheese, onions, crushed chips and beef mixture. Coat with Dorothy Lynch and toss. Top with olives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.