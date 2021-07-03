1 cup ketchup
2/3 cup Dr Pepper
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons bourbon
4 teaspoons barbecue seasoning
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons dried minced onion
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon celery salt, optional
12 chicken drumsticks
- In a small saucepan, combine the first 8 ingredients; if desired, stir in celery salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8-10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently.
- On an oiled grill, cook chicken, covered, over medium-low heat 15 minutes. Turn; grill 15-20 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 170°-175°, brushing occasionally with sauce mixture.
