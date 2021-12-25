16 oz. (2-8 oz. packages) cream cheese, softened
5 oz. jar dried beef chopped (you’ll use 1/2 to 3/4 of the jar)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3 green onions chopped
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
salt to taste
Add the cream cheese, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce to your stand mixer and mix until fluffy. Chop the salty dried beef and green onions. Add the dried beef, green onions and cheddar cheese to the stand mixer and mix. Taste the mixture and season with salt and pepper if needed. Scoop the dried beef cheese ball mixture, onto a piece of plastic wrap. Gather the ends of the plastic wrap and twist to hold the cheese ball in place. Form it into a ball-like shape. Place the wrapped cheese ball in the fridge for 2 hours to chill before serving. Remove plastic wrap and place on a platter. Serve with an assortment of crackers, bread and veggies.
