- 2 cups puffball powder
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup white all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
- 1/4 cup heavy cream optional
- 2 qts of unseasoned highest quality meat stock, such as chicken, preferably homemade. You could also just use vegetable stock if vegetarian
- Kosher Salt and white pepper to taste
- Kneaded Roux
- Combine the soft butter and flour together and knead to form a soft play-doh like substance. When the dough is smooth, soft and no chunks of butter can be seen, wrap in plastic and set aside.
- Next take the puffball powder and put it and the water in a saucepan with high sides, something that can hold around 3 qts would be perfect.
- Heat the puffball powder and water together and whisk until the puffball powder has absorbed the water and a semi-thick slurry has formed, it will look a bit like normal roux.
- Cook the slurry and continue whisking for a few minutes until some of the water evaporates and the mixture thickens. Add the chicken stock, heat until warm, and then add the kneaded roux, continuing to whisk to incorporate it until it dissolves.
- Once the mixture comes to a simmer or gentle bubble, the the kneaded roux will begin to thicken the sauce, making it velvety and creamy, turn the heat down to low and just let the roux do it's thing and cook for a while. Season and taste the gravy with salt and white pepper to taste, and serve.
