Equipment
- Highspeed blender or food processor and spice grinder, dehydrator
Ingredients
- Fresh perfectly white puffballs, peeled of their skin and sliced as thin as possible, they can also be diced into small cubes.
- An oven and a few cookie sheets or dehydrator
Instructions
- Place the puffballs on cookie sheets or the drying racks of a dehydrator. If you're using an oven, put in on the lowest setting possible, and put the puffball pieces on some wax paper on the cookie sheets so they don't stick.
- Allow the puffballs to dry completely, until they're cracker dry. If you're questioning if they're dried enough, dry them longer, I usually do it overnight. (make sure to crack the window because your house will stink of puffball in the a.m.)
- Once the puffball slices are completely dried, they may be powdered in a vita-mix or other dry-capable blender. If you don't have a blender that can powder things, you can use a coffee grinder, but that will take a very long time.
- When ground, the puffball powder is lighter than air, so much so that it’s culinary properties were very deceiving at first.
- After the puffball powder is ground, it can be stored indefinitely in a labeled, dated, air-tight container in a pantry or away from sunlight, then used as needed.
Notes
When poured out of the Vitamix blender this flows like water, and then after it is poured into a container, air trapped underneath will find it’s way out, making the puffball powder move and swirl like it is liquid quicksand. Also, when you're grinding the puffballs up, a little puffball powder will likely spill into the air and completely coat anything in the immediate vicinity leaving white residue. Don’t wear a black shirt.
