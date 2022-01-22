1 stick unsalted butter, divided
2 pounds ground beef
salt and ground black pepper
3 shallots, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 quart button mushrooms, sliced
1½ cups beef broth (store-bought or homemade)
1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup fresh chopped fresh parsley
1 pound pappardelle or egg noodles
In a large pot, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the beef to the pot and sear until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer the beef to a plate. Add another 3 tablespoons of the butter to the pot and melt over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the mushrooms and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beef broth and the mustard. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Simmer until the liquid reduces into a thick sauce and the mushrooms are very tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the beef and continue to simmer until the beef is tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the sour cream and parsley. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pappardelle or egg noodles according to the package instructions. In a large bowl, toss the noodles with the remaining 2 tablespoons butter; season with salt and pepper. To serve, top the noodles with the beef stroganoff.
