1 (8 ounce) package spaghetti
1 teaspoon olive oil
6 Tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 cup white sugar
3 Tablespoons rice vinegar
1 Tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
2 teaspoons sweet chili sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 green onions, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped (Optional)
1 cup sugar snap peas (Optional)
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer pasta to a serving bowl and toss with olive oil. Whisk soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, sesame seeds, chili sauce, and sesame oil together in a bowl until sugar dissolves. Toss soy sauce mixture with pasta; top with green onions, red bell pepper, and snap peas. Refrigerate 30 minutes to overnight to allow flavors to blend. Toss again before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.