1/2 pound bacon cut into small pieces
2 dozen Brussels sprouts trimmed & halved
Salt & pepper to taste
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy.
Take the bacon out of the pan (set aside until needed) and leave the grease in there.
Add the Brussels sprouts to the pan, stir them until they're nicely coated in the bacon grease, and cover the pan with a lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the bacon back into the pan. Cook, uncovered, for a few more minutes or until the Brussels sprouts are as tender and/or browned as you want. You can cover the pan again if you wish (especially if you want the Brussels to be super soft); just keep an eye on them so they don't scorch.
Season with salt & pepper if needed. Serve immediately.
