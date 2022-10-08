Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef
24 oz jar spaghetti sauce
8 oz. wide egg noodles, cooked
8 oz. pkg shredded mozzarella
1 C. cottage cheese
1 C. grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Brown beef in saucepan, drain and return to skillet. Stir sauce into beef, simmer 5 min. Add noodles, mozzarella and cottage cheese. Mix well. Place on a greased 2Qt. casserole dish, sprinkle cheeses on top and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 min. Serves 4-6.
