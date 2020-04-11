1 pound chicken cutlets
½ tsp salt, divided
¼ tsp ground pepper
1 tbsp grapeseed oil
½ cup low-sodium chicken broth
1/3 cup finely chopped shallot
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
1 cup rhubarb, chopped
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Reduce heat to medium and add the chicken. Cook, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add broth, shallot and vinegar to the pan and increase heat to high. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rhubarb and honey; cook until the rhubarb is tender-crisp, about 1 minute. Stir in tarragon, the remaining 1/4 tsp salt and any accumulated juices from the chicken. Serve the chicken with the sauce. Tip: The main difference between white balsamic vinegar and the darker version is simply color-the former is made with white-wine vinegar and the latter with red. We use white here to get the sweet-tart complexity of balsamic without affecting the color of the dish.
