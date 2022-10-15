1 tablespoon butter
1 small (1/2 cup) onion, chopped
2 to 3 ribs (1 cup) celery, sliced
2 to 3 medium (1 cup) carrots, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic
48 ounces (6 cups) chicken broth
1 cup water
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cups cooked rice, white, brown, wild or mix of varieties
2 cups skinned, boned, chopped deli rotisserie chicken
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, if desired
Salt, if desired
Pepper, if desired
Melt butter in 4- to 6-quart saucepan over medium heat until sizzling. Add onion, celery, carrots, and garlic; continue cooking 3-5 minutes or until onion is softened. Add chicken broth, water and paprika. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 7-9 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil and carrots are tender. Stir in rice, chicken and parsley. Cook 5-7 minutes or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve at once.
