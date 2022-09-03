2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
2 lbs. ground beef, 90% lean
Salt/pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon brown sugar, optional
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 cup beef broth
28 oz. crushed tomatoes
14.5 oz. diced tomatoes, undrained
16 oz. Kidney Beans, drained
2 ½ tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pinch red pepper flakes
Garnish Options: Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, lime wedges, and Fritos or tortilla chips.
Directions
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and let them soften for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium-high. Add the ground beef and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and peppers and cook for 3 more minutes.
Drain excess grease. Add the seasonings and toss to coat. Add the tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Stir coat the beef evenly. Add the beef broth and use a silicone spatula to “clean” the bottom and sides of the pot. Add the crushed tomatoes, and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cover partially and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to lift any meat that has settled to the bottom. Stir in the drained kidney beans and simmer for 15 more minutes or until desired consistency is obtained. Taste and add seasonings as needed. Let it rest for 5 minutes prior to serving, it will thicken even further.
