1 tube pizza dough - about 11 to 13 ounces of pizza dough
36 pepperoni slices four per roll
3/4 cup mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons butter melted
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Marinara sauce optional for dipping
Stretch the pizza dough into a large rectangle. Cut the dough into nine equal rectangle pieces.
Place a tablespoon of the cheese in the center of each piece of dough. Top the cheese with four slices of pepperoni.
Roll the dough the long way tightly. Pinch the ends of the dough with your fingers until closed and well sealed.
In a small bowl, combine melted butter, garlic, and salt.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Transfer all of the pizza rolls onto a cookie sheet lightly sprayed with cooking spray or lined with parchment paper. Place the pepperoni rolls on the tray so they aren’t touching.
Brush the tops of the rolls with butter using a silicone brush. Bake pizza rolls for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
