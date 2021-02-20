1 lb ground beef
1 small yellow onion, finely diced
2.5 tbsp taco seasoning (see Low-Carb Taco Seasoning recipe)
2/3 cup water
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup sour cream
1-2 diced green jalapeño chili, optional
1 cup cheddar cheese shredded
Taco seasoning
(makes approx. 2.5 tbsp)
1 tbsp chili powder
3/4 tsp paprika
1 tsp cumin
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp dried onion powder
1/4 tsp oregano
3/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Optional garnish
2 medium spring onions/scallions
10 black olives, sliced
6 cherry tomatoes diced or salsa
2 tbsp chopped coriander
1 avocado
Preheat oven to 350 F. Place the beef and onion in a nonstick frying pan and fry for 4-5 minutes, breaking up meat, until cooked through. Drain and discard any excess fat. Make the homemade taco seasoning by mixing everything together in a bowl. Add the peppers, taco seasoning, tomatoes and 2/3 cup of water. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 7 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally. Add the mixture to a greased oven-proof casserole dish or cast iron skillet. Then layer the sour cream and spread with a spatula and top with shredded cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes uncovered or until the cheese is melted. Allow to cool slightly and top with optional garnishes.
Notes
Makes 6 servings. 5.5g net carbs per serving with garnishes, 4.4g net carbs without garnishes.
Storage: Fridge for 3-4 days, freezer for 4-6 months (freeze without the toppings).
You can use shop-bought taco seasoning instead of making your own spice mix, but it will change the nutritional counts.
Nutrition
Calories: 417 kcal, Total Carbohydrates: 10.7g, Protein: 21.1g, Fat: 32.9, Fiber: 5.2g, Sugar: 4.5g
