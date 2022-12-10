Ingredients
5,5 oz leftover white bread, chopped
4/5 cup whole milk
2 medium eggs
3 tbsp caster sugar
1 tsp baking powder
a handful raisins or blueberries (optional)
1 tbsp sunflower oil
salt
Instructions
Add the chopped bread to a blender. Blend a few times until you get finer crumbs. Now add the milk and blend the bread into a wet mixture.
Then add the caster sugar, eggs, baking powder and a pinch of salt.
Blend it all for about 20 seconds until you end up with a fine and thick pancake batter. Make sure that there are no lumps in the batter. Then stir in the raisins or blueberries (optional). Pour a tiny drop of oil in a small pancake pan and place the pan over medium heat until hot. Scoop a good portion of the bread batter to the hot pan (depending on how large or small you want your pancakes to be). Work in batches if you like.
Bake the pancakes for about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Then carefully lift the pancake using a rubber spatula to see if it’s golden enough and flip it over on its uncooked side. Cook the pancake for another 3 to 4 minutes until golden. Then remove the pancake and keep it warm on a plate under tinfoil. Add another drop of oil to the hot pan and another spoonful of the pancake bread batter. Repeat this until there’s no batter left anymore. Then transfer the hot pancakes onto plates, add your favorite topping and serve hot.
