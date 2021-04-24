3 cups uncooked fusilli pasta
2 heaping cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups arugula
1 cup Persian cucumbers, sliced into thin half moons
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 cup basil leaves, torn
½ cup minced parsley
½ cup chopped mint
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Dressing
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon herbes de Provence, or dried Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
¾ teaspoon sea salt
Cook your pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water. Drain it, toss it with some olive oil, and set it aside to cool.
Chop your cherry tomatoes and cucumbers, mince the parsley, and crumble the feta.
Whisk together the dressing ingredients.
And toss everything together in a big bowl! Season to taste and dig in.
