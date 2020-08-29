For the streusel topping:
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 cup unsalted butter, cold
For the muffins:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
2 eggs
1/3 cup plain yogurt (or vanilla yogurt)
1/3 cup vegetable oil or olive oil, canola oil
2 large peaches , cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 2 cups) divided
For the streusel topping:
Combine the flour, sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and stir. Add the cold butter and with your hands, rub butter and flour mixture together until crumbly. Set aside.
For the muffins:
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a large muffin pan with 12 muffin paper liners.
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar to a large bowl and whisk together to combine. Add the peaches, reserving about 3/4 cup for topping the muffins, and stir to coat.
Whisk eggs, yogurt and oil in a medium bowl. Stir into dry mixture until just combined. Portion the batter out into the muffin cups evenly (about 3/4 full).
Top the muffins with the remaining chunks of peaches and a spoonful of the streusel topping. Bake for about 18-20 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into one of the muffins comes out clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.