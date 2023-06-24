For the Peanut Sauce:
1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons honey
5-6 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes plus additional to taste
For the Chicken and Stir Fry Veggies:
2 cups cooked shredded chicken about 8 ounces; if your chicken is not yet cooked, try this easy method for how to cook shredded chicken
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 cups chopped broccoli florets about 1 small head or 8 ounces
2 large red bell peppers cut into thin slices
2 medium carrots peeled and cut into thin, 1/8-inch coins
1 small bunch green onions chopped, with white and green parts divided
1 cup shelled edamame (I use frozen and thawed)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
Cooked brown rice, cauliflower rice, quinoa, soba noodles or brown rice noodles.
For topping: chopped fresh cilantro chopped peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, additional green onions, additional red pepper flakes.
In a small bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients: peanut butter, sesame oil, lime juice, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, honey, 5 tablespoons water, and red pepper flakes. Place in microwave at heat at 30 second intervals, stirring until the sauce is smooth and thickens a little. If the sauce is thicker than you’d like, add a bit more water. Add the chicken and toss to coat and warm it through. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium high. Add the broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, and white and light green parts of the green onions. Cook the vegetables until crisp tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the edamame, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and green onions. Stir to coat and cook for 1 additional minute. To serve, spoon the rice into individual serving bowls. Top with the veggies, peanut chicken, and any other desired toppings. Enjoy hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.