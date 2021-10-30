1 cup Greek yogurt
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
Combine the yogurt and about 1 cup of self-rising flour in a bowl. Mix until combined. Add enough flour so your dough is tacky but doesn’t stick to your hands. Sprinkle a little more of the flour on counter and knead the dough until smooth, about 5-8 minutes. Roll out the dough, place on a pizza pan or cookie sheet and top as desired. Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until the crust is baked through and browned on the edges. Makes 2 medium pizza crusts or one extra-large pizza crust.
