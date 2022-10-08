Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. oil
½ C. chopped onion
1 lb ground beef
2 (8oz) can tomato sauce
1 ½ tsp. salt
1 ½ C. water
1 tsp. parsley
½ tsp. dried basil
¼ tsp. pepper
Oregano to taste
6 oz uncooked spaghetti
Directions:
Brown onion and ground beef. Stir in all ingredients except spaghetti. Cover and simmer to boiling point. Break spaghetti in pieces and add to the meat mixture. Stir to separate spaghetti. Cover and simmer for 20-25min or until spaghetti is tender. Stir several times during cooking. Serve with Parmesan cheese and garnish with parsley.
