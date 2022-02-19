One 13.5-ounce can of full-fat, unsweetened coconut milk
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons of apple cider or white vinegar
3/4 cup water
1/2 tablespoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ginger powder
Add wet ingredients into a heavy-bottomed pot. Over medium heat, whisk in dry ingredients.
Whisk constantly and bring to gentle boil.
Reduce heat to low simmer for 3-5 minutes; be careful not to let the mixture scorch at the bottom of the pot.
Remove pot from heat and set aside for stir-fry.
Store any unused sauce in glass container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Refrigerated sauce will thicken. Thin sauce with a little bit of water to desired consistency, reheat, and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.