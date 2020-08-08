1 seeds & grains crispbread (We used Trader Joe’s brand)
2 tablespoons whipped cream cheese light
1 tablespoon raspberry, blueberry, or apricot preserves (We used no added sugar)
Sprinkle chia seeds (I added this for fun)
Using 1 crispbread, spread the cream cheese over the cracker. Smooth the preserves over the top, and enjoy! That’s it, super easy!
