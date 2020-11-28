6 ounces Lo Mein Noodles
1 tablespoon Stir Fry Sauce
2 tablespoons Soy Sauce
2 fluid ounces Broth/Stock
¼ teaspoons Red Pepper Flakes
1 ½ teaspoons Olive Oil
½ cups dice Onion
¾ cups slice Bell Pepper, Orange
1 cup Snow Pea
½ cups slice Mushrooms
1 ⅓ cups cook and dice Turkey, Boneless Breasts
3 teaspoons mince Garlic, Cloves
1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
Cook lo mein noodles on stovetop according to package directions. While noodles are cooking, combine stir fry sauce, soy sauce, broth, and red pepper flakes in a bowl and mix well. In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil. Add in onion, bell pepper, snow peas and mushrooms. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add in cooked turkey. Let cook for 1-2 minutes. Add garlic to pan and cook for 1 minute. Pour in sauce mixture, add sesame oil and stir once more. Toss sauce with noodles.
