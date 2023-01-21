Ingredients:
1 cup (2.46 oz) cabbage, shredded (2 Greens)
1/4 cup (.89 oz) celery, chopped (1/2 Green)
1/4 cup (.88 oz) scallions, chopped (1/2 Green)
6 oz raw 93% lean ground beef or pork - you need 4.3 oz cooked (7/8 Lean)
1/4 cup egg beaters (1/8 Lean)
1/8 tsp ground ginger (1/4 Condiment)
1/8 tsp garlic powder (1/2 Condiment)
1/8 tsp Chinese five spice blend (1/4 Condiment)
2 tbsp soy sauce (2 Condiments)
Lettuce Leaves (Optional)
Directions:
Combine shredded cabbage, celery, and scallions. Toss together. Set aside.
Brown ground beef or pork. Throw the veggies in with the meat. Sprinkle stir-fry mixture with ginger, garlic, and 5-spice. Add soy sauce and egg beaters into skillet. Continue to stir-fry until vegetables are tender, but firm. (No pieces of egg should be visible.) Remove skillet from heat. Wrap in lettuce leaves, if desired. Serve.
*You can leave out the meat and egg for a vegetarian egg roll. If you do this, add 1 tsp canola oil when frying up the veggies. This will be 1 healthy fat.
1 Lean and Green Meal with 3 Condiments and no Healthy Fat required
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.