Makes about 4 quarts
12 Cups Fresh Tomatoes Washed, Core Removed and Quartered
5 Garlic Cloves, minced
3 Carrots, peeled and cut into quarters
4 Medium Onions, skin removed, cut into quarters
2 tsp Salt
1 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons Italian Seasoning
12 oz Tomato Paste
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 celery stalk, chopped
Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select Sauté function. Heat olive oil and stir in onions and garlic; cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add carrot, celery, and
tomatoes; cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Add seasonings. I also added some dehydrated mushrooms that I had available, but that is optional. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 25 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for
pressure to build. Once cook time has completed allow pot to natural-release pressure according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. With an Immersion Blender blend all of the ingredients into a smooth sauce. It is going to be thin at this point, and not what you expect of a sauce. Add in the cans of tomato paste and blend again. This will thicken up your sauce and will bring in a bit more of the robust taste you’re expecting. Of course, everyone’s tastes are different, so you may add additional seasonings to taste. Enjoy fresh or freeze up to 3 months.
