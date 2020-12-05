1 bag of Bugles
Christmas M&Ms
Peanut butter
White chocolate melts or almond bark
Red hot cinnamon candies
Put the peanut butter in a ziploc baggie and smush it around a little to get the peanut butter more flowy.
Cut a little bit off the corner of the baggie and start squeezing a little bit of the peanut butter in each Bugle.
Melt the chocolate in the microwave in 30 second intervals until all melted.
Dip the ends in the chocolate and sprinkle on the sprinkles or a red hot on the tip for a shoe.
Set onto wax paper to cool.
Continue until you have as many as you need!
