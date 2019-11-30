1 cup nuts, chopped
3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Butter an 8×8 inch pan. Spread the nuts in the bottom of the pan. On medium heat, bring the sugar and butter to a boil for 7 minutes. Spread into the pan. Sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. Let it sit a few minutes. When chips are melted, spread evenly. Let cool before breaking into pieces. Makes about 24 pieces.
