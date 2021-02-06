INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons dried minced onion
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
2 tablespoons white sesame seeds
1 teaspoon fennel or caraway seeds
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon flaky salt
8 ounces cream cheese, cut into small pieces, at room temperature
1 ½ cups sour cream
Crudités, bagel chips, potato chips and-or pretzels, for serving
Make ahead: Dip can be made 5 days before serving.
PREPARATION
1 In a small bowl, mix together the dried onion, seeds, garlic powder and flaky salt. In a medium bowl, using a whisk or an electric hand mixer, blend together the cream cheese and sour cream until smooth and fluffy. Stir in all but 1 tablespoon of spice mixture.
2 Eat at once, or refrigerate for 15 minutes or up to 5 days for dip to thicken and flavors to meld. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon spice mixture, and serve chips, vegetables or pretzels.
